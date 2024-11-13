Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, an increase of 191.8% from the October 15th total of 38,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 211,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Vox Royalty Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of VOXR opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. Vox Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.24.
Vox Royalty Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Vox Royalty’s payout ratio is -250.00%.
About Vox Royalty
Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
