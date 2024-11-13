Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, an increase of 191.8% from the October 15th total of 38,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 211,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vox Royalty Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VOXR opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. Vox Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.24.

Vox Royalty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Vox Royalty’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vox Royalty

About Vox Royalty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vox Royalty by 53.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,319 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Vox Royalty by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

