Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

VNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

Shares of VNO opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $46.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 25,374 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 217,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $12,824,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 917,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

