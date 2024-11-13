Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 1818542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $735.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.84 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 2.88%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 403.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after buying an additional 277,311 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $6,016,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 747,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 261,175 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,160,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth about $3,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

