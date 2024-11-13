Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Down 91.9% in October

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the October 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Victory Square Technologies Stock Performance

Victory Square Technologies stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Victory Square Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

Get Victory Square Technologies alerts:

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Victory Square Technologies had a negative return on equity of 788.48% and a negative net margin of 99.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 million for the quarter.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.