Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 371,908 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $171,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $3,808,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in UMB Financial by 35.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,705,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,321,000 after purchasing an additional 394,578 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in UMB Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,689,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Greg M. Graves bought 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.29 per share, with a total value of $28,196.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,106.76. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $2,473,983.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,988,036.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg M. Graves acquired 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.29 per share, with a total value of $28,196.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,106.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,449 shares of company stock valued at $5,724,799. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

UMB Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UMBF opened at $125.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.84. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $128.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.78.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $716.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.50%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

