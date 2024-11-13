Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,032,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,831 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $127,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $70.20. The stock has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.46.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

