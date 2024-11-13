Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 765,236 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,498,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 765,236 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $151,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $103,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,496.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NFG. Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFG

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE NFG opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.25. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $63.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average is $58.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.32%.

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.