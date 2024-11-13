Verus Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,095 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 37,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $47.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
