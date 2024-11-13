Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 184 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $130.17 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The stock has a market cap of $111.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.12 and its 200-day moving average is $135.01.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

