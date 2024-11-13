Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $873,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,634,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,785,000 after acquiring an additional 49,241 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,882,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,414,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,029,000 after acquiring an additional 564,826 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,498,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 828,944 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $177.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.68 and a one year high of $181.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

