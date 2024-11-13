Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $687,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $237.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $167.52 and a 52 week high of $242.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.