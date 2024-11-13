Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $466,000 Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,739 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 50.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 34,363 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 97,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 23,858 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

DNP stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.15%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

