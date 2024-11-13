Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,061 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 202,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 30,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $42.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

