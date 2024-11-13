Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR) Short Interest Update

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the October 15th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGSR opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.34 million, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.89. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28.

Get Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.0899 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF

About Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF stock. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF ( NASDAQ:VGSR Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.