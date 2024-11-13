Versor Investments LP Purchases New Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,289,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,349,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3,753.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,263,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,543 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $70,617,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,468,000 after purchasing an additional 37,760 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $90,810.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,595. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE:AMN opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $991.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $80.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $687.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Articles

