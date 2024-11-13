Versor Investments LP Makes New $938,000 Investment in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 123,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 340,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after buying an additional 12,444 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 20,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46,368.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 355,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 354,718 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

ELS opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Cuts Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.28). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $387.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 98.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,777 shares in the company, valued at $15,575,398.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,188.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,575,398.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,486.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,808 shares of company stock worth $6,348,011 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ELS. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

