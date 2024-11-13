Versor Investments LP Makes New $880,000 Investment in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth $77,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 39.0% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PIPR opened at $337.43 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $140.01 and a 1-year high of $347.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.39.
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.
Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.
