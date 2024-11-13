Versor Investments LP Has $760,000 Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 199.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Azenta were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Azenta by 16.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,970,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,331,000 after purchasing an additional 421,719 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,298,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,917,000 after buying an additional 183,040 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Azenta by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,298,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,783,000 after acquiring an additional 100,826 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Azenta by 433.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 59,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 618.2% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 50,479 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Herman Cueto sold 1,595 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $69,669.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,702.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Azenta Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

