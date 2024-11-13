Versor Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Interval Partners LP grew its position in shares of CSX by 849.0% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 5,118,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,344 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,430,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,089,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 318.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,270,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in CSX by 3,243.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,192,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,668 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

Get Our Latest Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.