Versor Investments LP Grows Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 105.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in YETI were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 775.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 76,578 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 9.1% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

NYSE:YETI opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.12.

YETI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

