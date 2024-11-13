Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 1,910 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 232.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Pool by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $356.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.49.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.11.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

