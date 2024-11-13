Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.82 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.08 ($0.04), with a volume of 433837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.38 ($0.04).

Verici Dx Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £7.48 million, a P/E ratio of -168.75 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 8.49.

Verici Dx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verici Dx plc develops prognostic and diagnostic tests for kidney transplant patients. Its lead products are Tutivia, a post-transplant diagnostic test focused on acute cellular rejection, including sub-clinical rejection; and Clarava, a pre-transplant prognosis test for the risk of early acute rejection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verici Dx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verici Dx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.