Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,115 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.68.

Corteva Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

