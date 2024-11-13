Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $586,000 Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 30.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of CSL stock opened at $452.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.49. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $267.40 and a 1 year high of $481.26.
Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.15%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carlisle Companies
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.