Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $586,000 Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 30.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $452.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.49. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $267.40 and a 1 year high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

