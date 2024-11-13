Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in CSX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after buying an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 313,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,449,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after purchasing an additional 374,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth $348,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.72.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

