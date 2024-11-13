Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 320 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 62.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 105,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.51.

National Grid Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $2.4939 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

NGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

