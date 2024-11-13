Ventum Cap Mkts Weighs in on illumin’s Q4 Earnings (TSE:ILL)

illumin Holdings Inc. (TSE:ILL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for illumin in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for illumin’s FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

illumin Price Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for illumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for illumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.