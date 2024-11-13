Varta (ETR:VAR1) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1 – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €2.73 ($2.90) and last traded at €2.73 ($2.90). 185,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €2.79 ($2.97).

Varta Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $116.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.86.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

