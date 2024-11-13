Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,663,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.6% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $470,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 290,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTI opened at $296.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $444.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $298.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

