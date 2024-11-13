Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Cut by Hassell Wealth Management LLC

Hassell Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VOO stock opened at $548.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $402.82 and a one year high of $551.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $526.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.14.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

