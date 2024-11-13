Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,099 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,569,000 after purchasing an additional 60,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,750,000 after acquiring an additional 235,522 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,163,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,757,000 after acquiring an additional 101,820 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 925,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,960,000 after acquiring an additional 90,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 802,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.36. The stock had a trading volume of 63,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,256. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.69. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $62.69 and a 52-week high of $74.28.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

