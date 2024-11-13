Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after buying an additional 1,355,103 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,664,000 after acquiring an additional 552,003 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18,516.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 399,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,242,000 after purchasing an additional 397,558 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,282.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 365,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,399,000 after purchasing an additional 360,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,104,000.

VYM stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $132.07. 199,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,797. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $103.72 and a 1-year high of $133.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.34 and a 200-day moving average of $123.40.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

