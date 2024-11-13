Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 113,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 215,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VWO opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.