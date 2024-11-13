Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 94.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 6.2% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,481 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,071,000 after purchasing an additional 881,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,937 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,415,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,523,874. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.