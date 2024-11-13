Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,091,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 991% from the previous session’s volume of 100,082 shares.The stock last traded at $76.64 and had previously closed at $77.07.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average of $78.33.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2875 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRB. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,500,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 85,264 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 1,545.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,596,000 after acquiring an additional 327,307 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $17,633,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $16,815,000.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

