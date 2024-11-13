VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBH. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 10,376,390.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,475,000 after buying an additional 1,141,403 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBH stock opened at $168.95 on Wednesday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $146.10 and a 12 month high of $183.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.11.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

