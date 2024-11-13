Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 2,835.7% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Valeo Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Valeo stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

