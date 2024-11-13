Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 2,835.7% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Valeo Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of Valeo stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.
About Valeo
