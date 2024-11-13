VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

VAALCO Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of EGY stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,614. The firm has a market cap of $563.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.19. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

