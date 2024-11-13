UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
UOL Group Stock Up 0.4 %
UOLGY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.24. 8,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,049. UOL Group has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36.
About UOL Group
