UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UOL Group Stock Up 0.4 %

UOLGY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.24. 8,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,049. UOL Group has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36.

About UOL Group

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

