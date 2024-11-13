United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Sells 24,432 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 373,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,432 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 2.4% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $59,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 80,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.3 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.59. The stock had a trading volume of 473,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,518. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.66.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.