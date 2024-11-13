United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in United-Guardian were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United-Guardian during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in United-Guardian by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in United-Guardian by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United-Guardian in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

NASDAQ UG traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,056. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. United-Guardian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

