Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $684,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 43,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 475,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,849,000 after purchasing an additional 50,052 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 267,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,981. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.33.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.4755 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

