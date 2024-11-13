Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading 0.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.68 and last traded at $72.01. Approximately 4,917,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 18,101,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.65.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. Melius started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

