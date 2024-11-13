Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Stephens

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stephens from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSN. Citigroup cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.78.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.83. 555,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,126. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

