Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Holdings Increased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $9,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $619.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 113.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.77. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.80 and a 12 month high of $631.43.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total value of $2,894,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,738.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total value of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,738.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total transaction of $1,467,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,291.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,600 shares of company stock worth $19,307,295 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

