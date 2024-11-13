TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the October 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.0 days.
TV Asahi Price Performance
TV Asahi stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. TV Asahi has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $15.07.
About TV Asahi
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TV Asahi
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.