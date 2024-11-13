TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the October 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.0 days.

TV Asahi Price Performance

TV Asahi stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. TV Asahi has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses segments. It engages in the video distribution with advertisements using the internet, production of video distribution content, and licensing of rights; mail-order sales on TV shopping programs and EC sites; and other businesses, including music publishing, event, equipment sales and leasing, and investment in film business.

