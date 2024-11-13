Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Tuniu Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.32 million, a P/E ratio of -112,000.00 and a beta of 1.67. Tuniu has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuniu

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tuniu stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,248 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Tuniu worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.