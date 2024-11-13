Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSGTY remained flat at $33.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. 214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

