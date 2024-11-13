Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) CFO Phillip Juhan Sells 64,000 Shares

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) CFO Phillip Juhan sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $2,110,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,798 shares in the company, valued at $8,763,360.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Phillip Juhan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Phillip Juhan sold 320,000 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $9,808,000.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,928,160.70.

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DJT traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 28,268,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,796,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.73 and a current ratio of 47.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $79.38.

Institutional Trading of Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

