Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) CFO Phillip Juhan Sells 64,000 Shares

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) CFO Phillip Juhan sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $2,110,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,798 shares in the company, valued at $8,763,360.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Phillip Juhan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 8th, Phillip Juhan sold 320,000 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $9,808,000.00.
- On Thursday, August 22nd, Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,928,160.70.
Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DJT traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 28,268,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,796,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.73 and a current ratio of 47.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $79.38.
Institutional Trading of Trump Media & Technology Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.