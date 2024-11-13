Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Price

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James raised Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 90,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,357,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,775. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wave Life Sciences news, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 2,791,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at $134,205,528. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 90,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,357,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,775. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,768 over the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

